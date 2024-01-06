Controversial Bull Taming Sport Held In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The controversial bull taming sport Jallikattu was held for the first time in Sri Lanka today.

The event was held in Sampur, Trincomalee featuring more than 200 bulls and over 100 skilled bull tamers.

According to Indian media reports, Eastern Province Governor, Senthil Thonadaman, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district, has taken the lead in organizing the landmark event.

With personal roots in the cultural milieu of Jallikattu, Governor Thonadaman is keen on showcasing the shared heritage between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka through this cross-border celebration.

“We will be conducting Jallikattu and Rekla races, silambam fights, boat races, beach kabadi. We have a lot of event connected to Pongal which are happening here. We are proud that the cultural events are restored with the Tamil community,” he told ANI.

During Jallikattu, ferocious bulls are released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame them by grabbing their humps and horns. The sport has been a symbol of valour, courage, and rural identity, forming an integral part of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.

However, in recent years, Jallikattu has become a subject of controversy, particularly concerning concerns related to animal welfare. Critics argue that the sport inflicts unnecessary harm and stress on the bulls, leading to injuries and even fatalities. Animal rights activists and organizations have been advocating for the ban of Jallikattu, citing ethical concerns and the need to protect the well-being of the animals involved.

In 2014, the Supreme Court of India imposed a ban on Jallikattu, citing animal welfare issues. However, the decision faced widespread protests and opposition, with many arguing that the ban was an infringement on their cultural traditions. (Colombo Gazette / Hindustan Times)