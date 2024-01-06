Counter FIR Filed Against ED Officials Attacked During Raid At TMC Leader's Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) In a surprising development, a counter FIR has been filed on Saturday against the Enforcement Director (ED) officials who were attacked by the locals while they attempted a raid and search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sajahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The counter-FIR has been filed against the attacked ED officials at the local Nazat Police Station by an employee associated with Sajahan's business wherein he claimed that the central agency officials tried to break open the doors of the Trinamool Congress leader's residence in a totally unauthorised manner without furnishing any sort of search warrant.

In the attack on the ED officials on Friday morning, three of their officers were injured and their personal and official belongings like mobile phones, laptops and wallets were also robbed. The ED has claimed their officers and the accompanying CAPF personnel were attacked by a group of 1,000 men and women.

State police sources said that a total of three FIRs have been filed in the matter at the Nazat Police Station. While the one is against the attacked central agency officials, another FIR is filed by ED detailing the attack. With that FIR, the ED sleuths have also provided some video clippings on the attacks as substantiating evidence.

The third one is a suo motu FIR filed by the cops of the district police after doing a survey of the place of attack. District police said that an investigation has started on both the FIRs filed by ED and against it.

--IANS

