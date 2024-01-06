Neish Residents Want Schools Infrastructure Issue Addressed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of Neish district in southern Kandahar province have complained that schools in the district were without building and some students have to continue their learning in mosques or in the open air.

They demanded the construction of schools buildings in the district.

Mohammad Rasoul, one of the local residents, said all district schools are open but due to the lack of infrastructure and buildings students have to study inside mosques.

“All schools in our district are open but there are no buildings for schools, most students study in mosques which are not suitable in term of size, then they sit outside irrespective of cold and hot weather, we want buildings for schools,” he said.

Samiullah, one of the students, said now most students go to school comparing to the past because there is not threat and insecurity, currently, the main problem that there are no buildings for schools.

He said:“We want to study if buildings are constructed for our schools, it will encourage us further to study, now sometimes we study inside and sometimes outside the mosque, the number of students is large.”

Some students complained besides the infrastructure issue they had not been provided with text books and government should address this problem.

District Administrative Chief Mawlavi Faizullah Faizani acknowledged the problem and said the issue had been discussed with relevant authorities and efforts were underway to construct buildings for schools in the district.

He said:“We have one High School in Neish which has building and nine other schools most of which are without building, we have been promised on the construction of school buildings but so far no practical steps had been taken.”

Mawlavi Ahmad Jan Nazari, spokesperson for the provincial Education Department, said three schools in Neish district have buildings which required reconstruction.

He said the construction of two schools building had been planned in the next year plan.

“We planned the construction of buildings for two schools in Neish district and rehabilitate the buildings of three schools, on text books and other issue I would say that these issues would be resolve considering our resources.”

