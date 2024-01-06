Rival Families End 62-Year-Old Feud In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Following mediation from tribal leaders and local officials, a 62-year-old enmity has ended between two families in the Nazyan district of eastern Nangarhar province.

Originating from a land dispute, the enmity surfaced between Mohammad Kitab and Aqal Mohammad families during the regime of Mohammad Zahir Shah.

Mullah Ibrahim Khairkhwa, police chief for Nazyan district, told the reconciliation gathering that Muslims are all brothers and Nangarhar is the home of Jirga.

Khairkhwa called on both sides to live in an atmosphere of love and brotherhood and forget the past disputes. Both the families vowed to live peacefully.

Adru Gul Shinwari, a tribal leader, said that under the umbrella of the Islamic Emirate, they would resolve all such feuds and disputes.

Both the families expressed happiness that they had reconciled and promised to live in an atmosphere of brotherhood.

In the past two years, dozens of such feuds have been resolved through Jirgas and mediation in Nangarhar.

sa

Visits: 25