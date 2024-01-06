3 Children Killed In Waziristan Landmine Blast

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Three children have been killed in a landmine explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, police say.

While grazing cattle, the children were killed on the spot on Thursday when they stepped on the landmine near the Khajori area of Mir Ali sub-district.

The victims, who could not be immediately identified, hailed from Zakirkhel village, Dawn quoted a local official as saying..

Also on Thursday, two security personnel lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Razmak area.

