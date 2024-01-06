Toobit Announces Listing Of Xcelpay (XLD) For Spot Trading On January 9, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of XcelPay (XLD) for spot trading on January 9, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. XLD, the native token of the XcelDefi ecosystem powered by XcelLabs, represents a significant leap towards building a comprehensive decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

About XcelDefi:

XcelDefi, powered by XcelLabs, aims to establish the world's first comprehensive DeFi ecosystem by developing a chain of digital products across various sectors. The ecosystem is backed by XLD, a community-driven token built on the Binance Smart Chain, known for its speed and security.

Decentralized Economy Vision:

XcelDefi's ultimate goal is to break down financial barriers and leverage blockchain technology to disintermediate centralized finance models. By introducing XcelDefi, the ecosystem strives to ensure equal participation in financial services, irrespective of ethnicity, age, or cultural identity.

Driving the DeFi Revolution:

XcelDefi's vision aligns with Satoshi Nakamoto's philosophy, aiming to create a comprehensive decentralized economy. The launch of XLD marks the first step in dismantling traditional finance models and accelerating the inevitable takeover of DeFi.

Unparalleled Use-Cases and Community Integration:

XcelDefi's use-cases are unrivaled, combining the best of multiple worlds to offer a diverse array of digital products. The ecosystem seeks to provide a seamless user experience and drive mass adoption, making blockchain technology an integral part of our daily lives.

XcelDefi's Contribution to a Decentralized Future:

Establishing a fully decentralized economy, as envisioned by XcelDefi, paves the way for decentralized organizations to become the norm. This initiative serves as an eye-opener, showcasing the diverse applications of blockchain technology across all spheres of life.

Join XcelPay (XLD) Trading Experience at Toobit

Toobit is excited to support the listing of XcelPay and provide a secure and user-friendly platform for users to trade XLD. With its advanced trading features and top-notch security measures, Toobit ensures a seamless trading experience for all its users. For the latest information and updates on the XcelPay (XLD) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

