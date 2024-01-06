Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy to misty at places at first with moderate temperature daytime, slight dust, and scattered clouds, and becomes relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 KT, gusting to 26 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 13 to 23 KT, gusting to 32 KT at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 KM, becoming 3 KM or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 5 FT. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 FT, rising to 10 FT at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------

Messaid

10:07 **:** 20:19 **:** 13

Wakrah:

11:03 **:** 06:30 19:26 16

Doha:

09:50 **:** 05:55 18:47 18

Al Khor:

00:43 09:48 04:56 18:55 14

Ruwais

00:41 12:31 06:48 18:39 20

Dukhan:

05:22 18:07 12:24 23:26 19

Sunrise: 06:20 LT

Sunset: 16:58 LT

------------------ (QNA)

