Noida, Greater Noida Schools Shut Till January 14 Up To Class 8 Due To Cold Wave

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Given the cold wave and dense fog, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14.

\"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma given the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board, and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14,\" it stated.\"The order should be strictly followed,\" Panwar added by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, and others, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said the timings for Classes 9-12 will be 10 am to 3 pm during this period India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Gautam Buddh Nagar. Cold wave conditions, along with fog, are predicted for Saturday and Sunday, followed by thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and fog on Tuesday, the IMD said in a sub-divisional warning minimum temperatures in parts of western Uttar Pradesh has dipped to single-digit figures. The minimum temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days issues 'cold day' alert for these statesAmid the cold wave gripping Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'cold day' warning on Friday for several states in the region, anticipating temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. As per categorization, a 'cold day' is acknowledged if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is labeled a severe cold day.-With agency inputs



