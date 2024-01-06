               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alaska Airlines Grounds All Its Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes Post Mid-Flight Accident


1/6/2024 4:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Alaska Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a window blew out mid-flight.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

MENAFN06012024007365015876ID1107690280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search