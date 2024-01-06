Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar Accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Of Orchestrating Karasevak's Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The allegations, if proven true, could have far-reaching implications for the political dynamics within the state. Shettar questions the timing of the BJP's protests, pointing out that the party was in power in the state for 7 to 8 years, with R. Ashok serving as the Home Minister for five years. Shettar questions why the BJP did not withdraw the cases against Karasevak during their tenure.

Shettar implies that the sudden uproar is politically motivated, aimed at garnering Hindu votes for the upcoming elections.

Emphasizing his active assistance during his 7-8 months as Chief Minister, Jagdish Shettar suggests that his actions in aiding Karasevak Srikanth Pujari are well-documented. Shettar criticises the BJP for its apparent hypocrisy, questioning the silence of leaders like B.S Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Basavaraja Bommai until after Pujari's arrest.



Shettar accuses the BJP of pursuing a divisive political agenda, asserting that they are using the arrest of Karasevak to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. He points out the contradiction in the BJP's stance, citing instances where the party has fielded candidates with criminal backgrounds, such as Manikanth Rathore, during assembly elections.

