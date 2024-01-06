Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday With Husband Ranveer Singh; Twins In Black For Date Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday in style, as captured by eager paparazzi. Known for her reserved nature, Deepika maintains a low profile when it comes to her personal life, but fans were treated to a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with husband Ranveer Singh.

The couple was spotted leaving a luxurious hotel in Mumbai, with Ranveer donning a sharp black suit and Deepika elegantly matching him in black attire. Despite her superstar status, Deepika's makeup was minimal, featuring smoky eyes and a brown lip color, while she wore her hair down. The actress, known for her infectious smile, greeted the cameras with joy as they captured the couple leaving the venue in their swanky car.

Deepika Padukone's illustrious career has been marked by blockbuster hits such as 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Ram Leela,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' and 'Padmaavat,' solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the field of acting. Despite her professional success, Deepika remains private about her personal life, making such glimpses into her celebrations a rare treat for fans.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film, 'Fighter,' released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actress's versatile persona. The video, shared by Viacom18 on Instagram, featured Deepika in various styles and scenes from the film, highlighting her fearless and fiery character. The caption emphasized her Fighter spirit and wished her a happy birthday.

Deepika's recent professional endeavors have kept her busy, with two significant hits in 2023. 'Pathaan,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, crossed the impressive Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Additionally, her special role in 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh left a lasting impression on the audience, despite the smaller part.

Looking ahead, Deepika is set to grace the screen in 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand, where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. The film promises to showcase Deepika's versatility once again, adding another feather to her cap in the realm of Indian cinema.