Rafael Nadal Faces Setback In Comeback Match Against Jordan Thompson Ahead Of Australian Open

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nadal expressed uncertainty about the extent of his injury until the following day, emphasising the unpredictable nature of a body after a year without tennis. Thompson, engrossed in the match, admitted forgetting he saved match points and expressed his elation at defeating Nadal in the Brisbane quarter-final.

Now set to face Dimitrov, Thompson's joy is evident, marking his first semi-final on a hard court. In the other semi-final, top-seeded Rune will compete against Safiullin. Rune displayed excellent form against Duckworth, while Safiullin secured victory over Arnaldi.

Despite Nadal's initial good form, Thompson, ranked 55th globally, disrupted the Spaniard's momentum, challenging his serve consistently. Nadal managed to secure a tight first set but faced tough resistance from Thompson in the second. Thompson's remarkable comeback in the tiebreak, saving match points, led to a thrilling victory, leaving Nadal visibly fatigued in the third set.

In the women's draw, Sabalenka dominated Kasatkina with a 6-1, 6-4 win, showcasing her prowess on Australian soil. Sabalenka's 14th consecutive victory in the country sets the stage for a semi-final clash with Azarenka, with a potential rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final against Rybakina on the horizon. Azarenka persevered in a grueling match against Ostapenko, while Rybakina advanced due to Potapova's withdrawal. Rybakina will face Noskova in the upcoming semi-final.

