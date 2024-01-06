Miraculous Rescue: BMRCL Staff Thwart Suicide Attempt At Bengaluru Metro Station

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The incident unfolded on Friday night around 7:12 p.m. The young man, standing precariously at the end of the station platform, made a desperate attempt to end his life by jumping in front of the metro train. Despite the pilot applying emergency brakes, the man suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment.



The alert BMRCL staff, displaying a keen sense of timing and decisive action, intervened promptly, rescuing the individual from the tracks. After the rescue, metro personnel swiftly transported the 23-year-old to Sanjeevini Hospital for medical attention.

The incident led to a temporary disruption in metro services, with the movement of four trains halted at the station. During this period, the authorities safely evacuated passengers, while Green Line trains operated only between Yeswanthpur and Silk Institute metro stations. The temporary suspension of services was a necessary precaution to manage the situation and ensure the safety of commuters. BMRCL confirmed the full resumption of operations on the green line at 8 p.m.

This is the second metro incident of the week. Earlier, on January 1st, a woman jumped onto the metro railway track at Indiranagar metro station to retrieve her fallen phone. However, the metro staff promptly halted the purple line for 15 minutes.