'Fills Eyes With Tears, Mind With Emotions': PM Modi Shares 'Ram Ayenge' Song Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Leading up to the Ayodhya event, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to share Swati Mehul's song "Ram Ayenge." Within just one hour of the post, the video garnered almost 300,000 views.

With the consecration of Lord Ram in the Ram temple scheduled for January 22nd, excitement is reaching a crescendo in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the temple and oversee the consecration of Ram Lala. The entire city is abuzz with a festive atmosphere, and people nationwide eagerly await this significant moment.

Amidst the anticipation, rising singer Swasti Mehul's beautiful song dedicated to Lord Ram has gained immense popularity. Praised by Prime Minister Modi himself on social media platform X, the song has found its way into the hearts of many, amplifying the enthusiasm for the upcoming event throughout the nation.

"If you listen to this

Bhajan

of Swasti Ji once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. It fills the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions," wrote PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

Within a mere hour of being shared, the post amassed nearly 300,000 views, indicating a rapid surge in popularity.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming event, expected to draw thousands of dignitaries and individuals from all walks of life. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week ahead of the main ceremony.

The key rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 will be performed by Priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to January 22 during this period.

A grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is set to take place, accompanied by the feeding of thousands of devotees. Ayodhya is witnessing the construction of numerous tent cities to host the influx of worshippers anticipated to visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh for the momentous consecration.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has confirmed preparations to accommodate 10,000-15,000 people during the significant event.

In anticipation of the expected influx of visitors during the grand ceremony, local authorities are actively preparing. They are implementing heightened security measures and organizing logistical arrangements to facilitate a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.