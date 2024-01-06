7 places to visit in Mexico this New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the vibrant tapestry of Mexico this January. From the historical allure of Mexico City to the sun-kissed beaches of Cancun, delve into the cultural richness of Guadalajara, unwind in Puerto Vallarta's coastal beauty, explore Oaxaca's ancient treasures, and experience the charm of Mérida

Embark on a January journey through Mexico's cultural tapestry. From ively streets of Mexico City to coastal paradises, explore the diverse beauty and rich history awaiting you

Immerse in Mexico's capital, witness historic landmarks, explore art at Frida Kahlo Museum, and experience lively neighborhoods like Roma

Bask in Riviera Maya's sun-soaked beaches, discover ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum, and relish the vibrant nightlife in the Hotel Zone

Enjoy the bustling Fifth Avenue, ferry to Cozumel for water adventures, and revel in the town's energetic atmosphere and coastal beauty

Uncover cultural gems at Hospicio Cabañas, Guadalajara Cathedral, and indulge in mariachi music and tequila in this vibrant city

Relax on Bahía de Banderas' beaches, stroll the Malecón, and escape to secluded Yelapa or Las Caletas for a tranquil retreat

Wander the UNESCO-listed historic center, savor local cuisine at markets, and explore ancient Zapotec history at Monte Albán

Experience Mérida's charm in Plaza Grande, delve into Mayan history at Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, and explore Uxmal or Cuzamá's cenotes