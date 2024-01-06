Kerala's Smart City Project Triggers Traffic Disruption In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the restart of the construction works of drainage and roads in various places. The road closures are done without traffic arrangements or warnings. The Smart City project, which had been stalled for years was restarted by giving installments to various contractors. However, the road works going on during the day on several roads at the same time are troubling students, officials, and commoners.

Heavy traffic congestion is experienced from morning till night in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram city. All the major roads in the city have been dug up for repair.

No alternative travel arrangements were made during this repair work. The people are waiting for hours in the traffic to reach their destinations. The situation is also the same for pedestrians. The construction of culverts related to the road construction is also in progress.



In a high-level meeting chaired by Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas, it was decided that the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will expedite the construction of 38 city roads designated under the Smart City project. The goal is to complete the work on these roads by March, ensuring their readiness for public use. This initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure and contribute to the overall development of the Smart City project.