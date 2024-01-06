ISL 2023-24: Souvik Chakrabarti Credits Coach Cuadrat For East Bengal's Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Souvik Chakrabarti, a key player for East Bengal FC, attributes his resurgence to the guidance and motivation provided by head coach Carles Cuadrat. After a challenging season marred by injury, Chakrabarti has regained his form and formed a formidable partnership with Saul Crespo in the midfield. In an interview, he emphasised his commitment to giving his best in every match, reflecting on his journey to recovery.

Chakrabarti acknowledged the impact of playing in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) in reclaiming his form, emphasising the importance of hard work and dedication. He expressed his adherence to the coach's instructions and highlighted the significance of playing in a way that benefits the team.

Speaking highly of Carles Cuadrat, Chakrabarti credited the Spaniard as the driving force behind the team, praising his adaptability to East Bengal FC's football culture. The midfielder's impressive statistics in the ongoing season underscore his contributions, particularly in successful tackles, fouls earned, interceptions, and successful passes.

Chakrabarti also spoke about his strong partnership with Saul Crespo, emphasising their understanding on and off the field. Looking ahead, he shared insights into the team's approach for the Kalinga Super Cup and the remainder of the ISL season, expressing the intention to secure a position in the top six. Chakrabarti's dedication and resilience make him a vital asset for East Bengal FC in their upcoming endeavours.

