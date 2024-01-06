After Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', Shweta Tiwari Joins Cast Of 'Singham Again', Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent TV actress, Shweta Tiwari is on cloud nine after landing into a major project with big stars. At the trailer premiere for Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series, 'Indian Police Force', the filmmaker stated that Shweta will not only play a crucial role in the upcoming web series but also feature in his next film, 'Singham Again'. Shweta Tiwari has joined the cast of 'Singham Again', which also includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.



Shweta Tiwari on working with Rohit Shetty

Shweta will portray the part of an intelligence officer in the film and giving insides she said, "Rohit sir assured me that he will give me another project only if I get meals on the set of 'Indian Police Force' every day. Being a part of Rohit Shetty's cop world is an honor."

She expressed her experience working with Rohit Shetty for the 'Indian Police Force' and said that she was overjoyed when she received a call from his staff. When asked if Shweta wanted to be a part of it, she enthusiastically responded yes! When asked if she wanted to hear her character first, she replied, "No! It's fine, I'm doing it. Sir and I initially met on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I used to be terrified of him. I'm still terrified of him. On set, however, he made everyone feel at ease."

About 'Indian Police Force'

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language police procedural action thriller series Indian Police Force will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash conceived and directed the series. Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment produced the film.



Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi appear in this series. The show takes place in Shetty's imaginary Cop Universe. On January 19, the online series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

