Gulmarg to Pahalgam: 7 places to visit in Kashmir this January

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nestled in the northern reaches of India, Kashmir is a mesmerizing region celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural tapestry. In January, the snow-laden vistas transform it into a winter wonderland. From the enchanting meadows of Gulmarg to the frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir offers a magical escape, blending adventure with serenity amidst its snow-capped peaks and historic treasures

Discover the winter enchantment of Kashmir! Snow-clad peaks, frozen lakes, and cultural richness await in this picturesque haven

Famous for its ski resorts, snow-covered meadows, Gulmarg is a winter wonderland. You can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, a Gondola ride that offers breathtaking views

Known for its pristine beauty, Pahalgam is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dense pine forests. The Lidder River adds to the charm of this town

In winter, the Dal Lake freezes, providing a unique experience. You can also explore the Mughal Gardens and enjoy a shikara ride on the frozen lake

Translated as the Meadow of Gold, Sonamarg is a beautiful valley with snow-covered fields and towering peaks. In January, it transforms into a winter wonderland

Located in Srinagar, Shalimar Bagh is one of the Mughal Gardens and is known for its terraced layout and beautiful architecture

the Shankaracharya Temple offers panoramic views of Srinagar and Dal Lake. The snow-covered surroundings make the ascent to the temple more adventurous in January

Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg is a paradise for snow lovers. You can take the Gondola ride to reach this peak and enjoy panoramic views of the snow-covered Himalayas