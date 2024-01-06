Kerala Vandiperiyar Case: Victim's Father Stabbed By Accused Arjun's Relative; Admitted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: The father of six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Vandiperiyar was stabbed by the relative of the accused today. The child's grandfather also sustained minor injuries in the clash.

The incident took place in Vandiperiyar town this morning. The child's father and grandfather were going on a bike. Palraj, Arjun's relative blocked them on the road and both of them got into an argument. During the argument, Palraj stabbed the child's father. The child's father was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital with minor injuries.

The family of accused Arjun had approached the High Court and obtained police protection, showing that there was a possibility of an attack on them. The police intensified the search for Palraj, who fled after the attack.

The Kattappana Fast Track Special Court acquitted accused Arjun in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar, Idukki. The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. Justice V Manju delivered the verdict after two years of filing the chargesheet.



The chilling crime took place on June 30, 2021, when a six-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Vandiperiyar's Churakkulam estate. Initially, it was believed that she was only strangulated with a shawl around her neck. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the child was a victim of rape and murder. During the later investigation, the police found that Arjun, a native of Vandiperiyar, committed the brutal crime. The police investigation also revealed that the girl, who was unconscious during the rape, was killed and then strangled. The accused had been raping the child since the age of 3.