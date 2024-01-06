Handover Wildflower Hall To State Govt, Says Himachal High Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 6 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the East India Hotels (EIH) Ltd to vacate and ensure peaceful handover of the entire property of Wildflower Hall to the state government within two months.

“It is held that the EIH Ltd has failed to comply with the terms of award within the period of three months from the date it attained finality, i.e. October, 13, 2022,” observed Justice Satyen Vaidya.

“Consequently, the Board of Directors' resolution and government decision, dated February 7, 2002, have automatically revived. The state of Himachal Pradesh has become entitled to take possession and management of the Wildflower Hall hotel along with the entire property that was subject matter of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between the state government and the EIH Ltd,” the order says.

Listing the matter for compliance on March 15, the court passed the order on an application filed by the state seeking warrant of possession of the luxury property.

The government contended that since the EIH Ltd had failed to comply with the directions and conditions of the award passed by the arbitrator on July 23, 2005, it had taken a decision to take possession of the hotel.

--IANS

vg/ksk