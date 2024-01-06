United Cup: Iga Swiatek And Hubert Hurkacz Lead Poland Into Historic Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) Polish tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz propelled Team Poland into its first United Cup final at the mixed-team tennis event on Saturday.

The dynamic duo showcased their prowess in the semi-final tie against France, securing a 3-0 victory and earning a spot in the championship match.

In the day's second singles match, WTA World No. 1 Swiatek faced a formidable challenge against the 20th-ranked Caroline Garcia. After dropping the first set, Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win. Swiatek acknowledged Garcia's relentless pressure but expressed her satisfaction with the team's overall performance, crediting Hurkacz for setting a positive tone.

"Hubi played a great match today. He had everything under control, and it was nice watching that. For sure, it (made it) a little bit easier for me," Swiatek remarked after her hard-fought victory. Poland's journey to the final marks a significant improvement from last year's semi-final exit, showcasing their determination to claim the United Cup.

In the earlier singles match, Hubert Hurkacz, currently ranked No. 9 in the ATP Rankings, demonstrated his resilience against the tricky lefty Adrian Mannarino. Hurkacz secured a 6-3, 7-5 victory, giving Poland a crucial 1-0 lead in the tie. Reflecting on the battle, Hurkacz acknowledged Mannarino's challenging shots and credited his mental strength for staying focused and positive throughout the match.

After a surprising sweep by the United States in the semi-finals last year, Poland's top men's player expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing mental resilience amid travel challenges. Hurkacz's victory and Swiatek's comeback set the stage for a thrilling mixed doubles finale, where Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski sealed the team's 3-0 triumph over the French duo of Elixane Lechemia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Poland, now seeded No. 1, eagerly anticipates the United Cup final, where they will face the winner of the evening tie between Germany and the home team Australia. The united efforts of Swiatek, Hurkacz, and the entire Polish team have not only elevated their standing in the competition but have also ignited hopes of securing their maiden title in this prestigious mixed-teams event. The tennis world awaits the thrilling conclusion as Poland aims to etch its name in history at the United Cup.

--IANS

hs/