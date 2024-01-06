IGU Picks Four Amateurs For Events In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne (Australia), Jan 6 (IANS) India will field two women and two men in two of the best-known Australian amateurs events this month. The Indian Golf Union named the World No. 50 Avani Prashanth and Heena Kang among women and Sandeep Yadav and Rohit in the men's section.

The four youngsters will take part in Australian Masters of Amateur Championships and the ⁠Australian Amateurs. The Australian Masters of Amateur Championship will be held from Jan 9-12, 2024 at the Southern Golf Club and the following week the same four players will tee off at the high profile ⁠Australian Amateur Championship at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keybrough Golf Club from Jan 16 to 19, 2024.

Avani Prashanth had a super 2023 during which she won the Queen Sirikit Cup individual honours in Manila and was fourth at the World Amateur Team event's individual section in Abu Dhabi. She also won a pro event on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series. She came close to earning a card to the LET, but missed out and has decided to play more amateur events till she turns pro.,

Heena Kang won the domestic Order of Merit and will be making her international debut. Her youngster sister, Ceerat, has already represented India.

Haryana golfer Rohit, two-time winner in 2023, also topped the IGU Order of Merit, and Sandeep Yadav of West Bengal, form the men's team. Rohit was also the runner-up at the 2023 All India Amateur Championships in Kolkata, while Yadav won the 2022 All India Amateurs, India's national championships which is more than 100 years old.

The Indian Golf Union has planned an elaborate exposure plan for the Indian amateurs and will be taking part in numerous events around the world in 2024.

