From Tokyo To Palm Springs: Hetal Dave's Inspiring Story 'Sumo Didi' A Festival Favourite

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) 'Sumo Didi' is the latest sports biopic from India that is continuing to make waves on the international stage, mirroring the success of its predecessor 'Dangal', which was championed by Aamir Khan.

Following its premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival, this biographical drama, which is dedicated to the remarkable journey of Hetal Dave, India's lone female sumo wrestler, is all set to be showcased at Palm Springs, California, this week.

Directed by Jayant Rohatgi and written by Nikhil Sachan, the film has garnered widespread attention for its unusual subject and narrative.

What distinguishes 'Sumo Didi' is its compelling narrative, shedding light not only on an unconventional sport, but also on a woman who uses what is viewed by society as a 'flaw' to her advantage.

Hetal Dave's extraordinary tale resonates globally for its story of perseverance and proves how a woman's body weight isn't an impediment in enabling her to realise her dreams.

Dave's journey from obscurity to international recognition stands as an inspiration for aspiring athletes. After leaving a lasting impression on cinephiles and earning accolades in Tokyo, the film is all set to continue its triumphant journey to Palm Springs, California.

Talking about it, producer Akash Chawla of Freshlime films said, "We came together to bring Hetal's story to the world because unlike other sports films, this is a story of human grit where an overweight girl from an Indian middle-class family stands against the objectification of women and instead makes her mark on the global stage in the male-dominated world of Sumo wrestling."

He added: "Without the support of Jyoti Deshpande, who backed this film, and the Jio Studios team, it would not have been possible."

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Freshlime Films and MA&TH Entertainment, the film has not just earned critical praise, but also sparked a worldwide interest in sumo wrestling and the unstoppable determination embodied by Hetal Dave.

