American IRA Discusses If Self-Directed IRA Investors Prefer Metals Or Cryptocurrencies

ASHEVILLE, NC, US, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cryptocurrencies and precious metals are many investors' choices for diversifying out of the stock market and holding on to wealth that is not susceptible to the ebbs and flows of the usual channels. But a recent post at American IRA in North Carolina wonders: is cryptocurrency or gold the better retirement investment for someone with a Self-Directed IRA?According to the post, one chief advantage of the Self-Directed IRA is that it allows investors access to retirement investments they would not otherwise be able to use. In many IRA and 401(K) plans, there are limitations to certain selections of funds. But with a Self-Directed IRA, the investor is in charge, and can purchase from across a broad swath of asset types, including precious metals such as gold or silver.Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption to protect the data of those who transact with it. It is, for all practical purposes, digital money. Because it is not“money” officially denominated by governments like the U.S., many investors tend to put cryptocurrency under the status of an“alternative” investment. That category often includes precious metals like gold and silver as well.In times of inflation or economic unrest, the appeal of cryptocurrency or gold is obvious: they can potentially help investors hold on to a greater portion of their wealth. These investments offer not only diversification, but a level of security to a retirement portfolio.But which investment is better, the post at American IRA wonders? Pointing out that gold is a tangible asset with thousands of years of history behind it, the author believes that cryptocurrency is not only easier for many investors to understand but has a track record of holding on to wealth. Gold's tangibility gives it an advantage when it comes to holding physical assets for added security.“Cryptocurrency is fascinating,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.“But gold has a track record of holding on to its value across the different eras of history. Until we know more about cryptocurrency, it's fair to say that gold can be a great tangible asset to hold within a Self-Directed IRA.”For more information , consult the blog post at or call 866-7500-IRA to contact American IRA directly.About:American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."

