Lebanese Resistance Fires Rocket Salvo On Israeli Outpost

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese resistance unleashed a salvo of 60 rockets in the direction of an Israeli military outpost in the occupied Palestinian territories early on Saturday, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The NNA, citing a statement released by the "Islamic Resistance," said the volley targeted the Israeli military outpost of Meron, scoring direct hits.

The rockets were unleashed "as an initial response to the crime of assassinating the leader of Hamas movement Saleh Al-Arouri and his companions" in the southern suburbs of Beirut last Tuesday, it added.

The targeted Israeli military base is a center for aerial supervision and control.

In retaliation, Israeli gunners fired artillery shells on Wadi Al-Bayyad, on the outskirts of the town of Houla. Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes bombed locations near Aita Al-Shaab town, a recurring target for the Israeli artillerymen.

Al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas politburo, was killed along with a number of bodyguards in an Israeli strike on a Hamas office in an apartment building in the Beirut suburbs on Tuesday. (end)

