Set 'Ablaze' By Relative, Man Dies Of Burns In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly set afire by his relative and had sustained 75 per cent burn injuries, has died, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Numaan, a resident of Wazirabad in north Delhi.

According to police, on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) call regarding burning by fire was reported at Wazirabad police station at around 3.55 p.m.

"The man was already taken to the hospital and he was found with 75 per cent burns. At hospital, the Investigating Officer (IO) obtained a statement of the victim, who alleged that his 22-year-old relative messaged him to come over to her place and then poured some inflammable substances over him and set him on fire," said a senior police official.

Accordingly, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and investigation was taken up. However, Numaan succumbed to his injuries on Friday in the hospital.

"The crime scene has been forensically examined and evidence -- including clothes, mobile phone and CCTV footage -- has been seized," said the official.

As per police, initial investigations have revealed certain discrepancies in the statement of the man.

"Further investigation is in progress and further action would be taken according to evidence collected," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/svn