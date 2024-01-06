Azerbaijan's Neftchi Football Club To Play Its First Test Match In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's football club Neftchi, which is in a training camp in the Belek region of Turkiye's Antalya, will play its first test match today.

According to Azernews, the team led by Miodrag Bojovic will face "Erzurumspor".

The meeting will start at 18:00 Baku time. "Neftchi" will play one more game in the framework of the meeting, which will last until January 14.

The opponent in the test match scheduled for January 13 has not yet been determined.