Azerbaijan's Neftchi Football Club To Play Its First Test Match In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's football club Neftchi, which is in a training camp
in the Belek region of Turkiye's Antalya, will play its first test
match today.
According to Azernews, the team led by Miodrag Bojovic will face
"Erzurumspor".
The meeting will start at 18:00 Baku time. "Neftchi" will play
one more game in the framework of the meeting, which will last
until January 14.
The opponent in the test match scheduled for January 13 has not
yet been determined.
MENAFN06012024000195011045ID1107690207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.