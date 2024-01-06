Azerbaijani Championship Among Handball Players Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The zone competition of the Azerbaijan Championship among junior
handball boys has started.
Children born in 2008 and younger compete in the championship
held at the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex under the joint
organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan
Handball Federation, Azernews reports.
Teams from Jalilabad, Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, and
Astara districts test their strength in the tournament. On the
first day of the game, the results recorded in the 6 meetings
between the two groups are as follows: "Lankaran" - "Astara" 8:1,
"Jalilabad" - "Masalli" 17:1, "Astara" - "Lerik" 4:4, "Jalilabad" -
"Yardimli" 16:1, "Masalli" - "Yardimli" 10:2, "Lankaran" - "Lerik"
12:7.
According to the regulations, the winners of the 1st and 2nd
places will have the right to participate in the final stage of the
Azerbaijan Championship, which will be held in Baku in June.
