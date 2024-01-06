UN Chief Announces His Personal Envoy On Cyprus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday the
appointment of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar as his personal envoy
on Cyprus, according to Anadolu Agency.
"The Secretary-General has asked Ms. Holguin to assume a good
offices role on his behalf to search for common ground on the way
forward and to advise him on the Cyprus issue," a UN statement
read.
Holguin served as minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia
between 2010-2018.
Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish
Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts
by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.
