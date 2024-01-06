               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Chief Announces His Personal Envoy On Cyprus


1/6/2024 3:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday the appointment of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar as his personal envoy on Cyprus, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The Secretary-General has asked Ms. Holguin to assume a good offices role on his behalf to search for common ground on the way forward and to advise him on the Cyprus issue," a UN statement read.

Holguin served as minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia between 2010-2018.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

