Ukraine's Air Force Confirms Destruction Of Russian Command Post At Crimea Airfield

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, confirmed a successful strike targeting the Russian command post at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea.

The commander reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

Oleshchuk wrote: "All targets have been hit!" Unfortunately, our Air Force are another Crimea command post down!"

Ukrainian strike on: Russia confirms elimination of 23 troops

The commander thanked pilots for their excellent performance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian grouping of troops near Sevastopol. Russia confirmed the deaths of 23 servicemen as a result of the strike. Among them are high-ranking officers and special operations forces.