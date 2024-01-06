Ukraine Downs Two Shahed Drones Overnight Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type were shot down over Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"This night, the air defense destroyed two enemy Shahed-136/131 drones, which the invaders launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region in Russia. They were shot down over Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions," the statement reads. Read also:
Ukraine's Air
Force confirms destruction of Russian command post at Crimea air
field
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion forces launched two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles at Mykolaiv region, both of which malfunctioned midair.
