Deadline For Setting Up Abroad Polling Stations For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Expiring

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The deadline for
setting up polling stations for voters who are in foreign countries
and registered in consulates for voting ends tomorrow, as stated in
the calendar of the main actions and measures for the preparation
and holding of the extraordinary presidential election in the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The polling stations were to be established by heads of
diplomatic missions or consular offices of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the territories of residence of voters no later than
30 days before the voting day - January 8, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission
approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani
Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party
to become candidates for the upcoming election.
On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been
approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the
presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the
self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the
election.
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
