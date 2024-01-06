Deadline For One Of Procedures In Connection With Extraordinal Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Expiring

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The deadline for
designating respective spots for placement of election campaign
materials on boards in the territory of polling stations expires
tomorrow, as stated in the calendar of the main actions and
measures for the preparation and holding of the extraordinary
presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the plan, the spots should be created by the local
executive body and municipal institutions no later than 30 days
before the voting day (until January 8, 2024) on the proposal of
the District Election Commission.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission
approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani
Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party
to become candidates for the upcoming election.
On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been
approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the
presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the
self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the
election.
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
