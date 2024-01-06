Ministry Of Defense, Military Prosecutor's Office Of Azerbaijan Sign Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The joint action
plan was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Military
Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen the
rule of law and military discipline and prevent crimes in the
Azerbaijan Army during 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan.
According to the plan, the time, venue, and the responsible
persons for joint activities to be held during 2024 were
determined.
At the meetings to be conducted with servicemen during 2024 in
the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military
units, including special educational institutions of the Defense
Ministry, relevant activities, aimed at improving the legal
knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and law,
as well as resolving existing problems, will be held.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.