Azerbaijan Creates Conditions For Free Practice Of All Religions - Chief Rabbi Of Mountain Jews Synagogue In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan has
created all the necessary conditions for the free practice of all
religions, Chief Rabbi of the Mountain Jews Synagogue in Tel Aviv
Shmuel Simantov told Trend , commenting on the statement of US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken that a number of countries, including
Azerbaijan, are on a "watch list" for religious freedom.
"I was born in Baku. I ended my activity in Azerbaijan two years
ago, and at present I am in Israel. While in Azerbaijan, I was a
rabbi in the Oghuz district, in the synagogue of European and
Georgian Jews in Baku, and the director of the Hebrew-speaking
section in Azerbaijani middle school. I am a religious person and
have never encountered any challenges regarding my beliefs in
Azerbaijan," he said.
Simantov said that despite the attempts of external influence,
all the necessary environmental conditions have been created in
Azerbaijan for the free practice of not only Judaism but all
religions.
"We have always celebrated all our religious holidays in
Azerbaijan without any obstacles, freely walk with the Torah in our
hands in the streets," the rabbi said.
There are allocations for synagogues, churches, and mosques in
Azerbaijan every year, he emphasized.
"There are two synagogues in Oguz, five in Guba, and three in
Baku. All of them are allocated funds. In addition, the state
ensures their protection," he added.
