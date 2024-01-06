Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 79.80 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwait oil dropped by 93 cents to settle at USD 79.80 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 80.73 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil rose by USD 1.17 to reach USD 78.76 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by USD 1.62 to settle at USD 73.81 a barrel. (end) km

