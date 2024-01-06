LIVE UPDATES: Israel Bombs Gaza After UN Warns Territory Uninhabitable

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Reports of people being killed in Israeli attacks continued as the UN warned that "people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence – while the world watches on".

There were reports of Israeli strikes early Saturday on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where thousands seek shelter from the fighting.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, with the UN warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis as famine looms and disease spreads.

AFP report quoted Abu Mohammed, 60, who fled to Rafah from the central Bureij refugee camp, as saying that Gaza's future was "dark and gloomy and very difficult".

With much of the territory already reduced to rubble, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday that "Gaza has simply become uninhabitable".

[8:45am Doha Time] UN says 'Gaza has simply become uninhabitable'

The UN has warned that Gaza has become“uninhabitable” after three months of fighting where more than 22,600 Palestinians have been killed and almost 58,000 wounded.

The UN's children's agency warned that clashes, malnutrition and a lack of health services had created“a deadly cycle that threatens over 1.1 million children” in Gaza.

[8:30am Doha Time] Intensifying Israeli raids on occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem new fronts in war

In occupied East Jerusalem, there has been an ongoing battle in the Shuafat refugee camp and there has been fierce resistance as the Israeli army entered, stated Al Jazeera.

In the occupied West Bank, there have been raids in Qalqilya, Tulkarem, Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron.

It has been ongoing in Nablus and in the Balata refugee camp to the south. There has been fierce resistance as well.

In Bethlehem, three people were arrested with local reports stating that they were brutally beaten at the time.

Many people in the occupied West Bank say this is collective punishment against the people. There have been more than 5,000 arrests and 326 Palestinian people killed since the start of the war on Gaza.

[8am Doha Time] Death toll in Israeli bombing in Khan Younis increases to 18: Reports

Death toll from the reported Israeli bombing of a house in the al-Manara neighbourhood of Khan Younis overnight in southern Gaza has increased to 18.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported the new death toll, and that several others were injured in the attack on the family residence.

Palestinian state news agency, Wafa, reported earlier that 10 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the attack in al-Manara.

Al Jazeera Arabic also reported that three people were killed in an overnight strike on a home in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

