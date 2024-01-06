Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 5 increased by $2.75 and amounted to $83.45 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.72 (to $81.84 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $61.45 per barrel, which is $2.84 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $2.73 on January 5 compared to the previous indicator, to $78.75 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 6.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel