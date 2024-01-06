Azerbaijan Shows Unique Attitude Towards All Religions - Jewish Entrepreneur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. There is a unique attitude to all religions in Azerbaijan - such attitude is not found anywhere else in the world, Jewish entrepreneur Elkhan Peysakhov told Trend , commenting on the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, are on a "watch list" for religious freedom.

"Frankly speaking, I am surprised that the US made such a statement. Apparently, this decision was made under the influence of the Armenian lobby. I was born in Baku and have never faced any religious or nationality-based challenges. I always wear the Star of David, and the guests coming from abroad are always surprised and question me about the fact that I wear it in public. I answer them that there are no issues in Baku with such matters, but when I go abroad, I always take it off," he said.

"I am proud that I am a Jew and live in Azerbaijan. I live freely here. There is a European synagogue in the very center of Baku, and a mountain Jews' synagogue next to it. Nowhere else in the world, there is such a thing. Azerbaijan has a very good attitude to all religions. We celebrate all Jewish holidays in the country. Azerbaijanis also join the celebrations, which is pleasant," the entrepreneur said.

According to Peysakhov, there are no barriers for Jews to live in Azerbaijan following all the canons of their religion.

"Even Jews living abroad come here to celebrate holidays and weddings. In particular, Jews have a custom of celebrating the 13th birthday of boys. It's called Bar Mitzvah. They celebrate it in a synagogue in Azerbaijan. Some Jewish friends ask me why I live in Azerbaijan and not in Israel, to which I answer: 'My homeland is Azerbaijan'," he added.

