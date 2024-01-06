Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 363,870

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 363,870 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 6, 2024, including 800 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,018 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 11,158 armored combat vehicles (+16), 8,617 artillery systems (+13), 950 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 633 air defense systems (+2), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,787 unmanned aerial vehicles (+16), 1,786 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,478 motor vehicles (+15), and 1,317 special equipment units (+4).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that the priority is to provide everything necessary for Ukraine's defense and active operations