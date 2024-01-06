One Killed, Five Injured As Russians Fire 671 Shells At Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson region 112 times over the past day, firing 671 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 112 shelling attacks and fired 671 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including one missile attack. The enemy fired 39 shells at the city of Kherson,” the post says.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements and an enterprise in the Kherson district. As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and five others were injured.

As reported, according to the AFU General Staff, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 25 airstrikes, as well as 32 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past 24 hours.