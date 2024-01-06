Russia Keeps Four Warships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 Saturday, January 6, Russia keeps four warships in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers among them.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov. Read also:
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps three warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.
As Ukrinform reported, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least six ships and boats of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in 2023.
