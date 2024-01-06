Commander Naiev Checks Combat Readiness, Logistics Support Of Stronghold In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Logistics support in the northern operational zone is focused on providing good conditions in the field for every serviceperson as much as possible, says Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Joint Forces reported that Naiev visited one of the unit's strongholds performing combat operations in the Kyiv region. The lieutenant general checked the state of combat readiness and logistics support.

The commander praised the efforts to organize the service and life of this military team.

"At the moment, logistics support in the northern operational zone is focused on making every serviceman feel as comfortable as possible in the field. Of course, this is not an easy task, so the logistics services are working to ensure that all types of support are delivered to each serviceperson," noted Naiev.

According to the report, the positions and dugouts are equipped reliably and efficiently. The unit has taken into account the peculiarities of the terrain and ensured maximum comfort for the personnel, as far as possible in the field.

"I made sure that everything is in order with the logistics here. The soldiers are provided with normal food. Living conditions are quite decent. The shelters are warm and cozy, but there are no limits to perfection. We will continue to address the issue of logistics support for our servicepersons to make them feel even more comfortable," stressed Naiev.

It is noted that the commander's visit to the stronghold coincided with the Epiphany feast.

"On the festive day, the guys sat down at the table with faith in our bright Victory. There were talks about how to defeat the enemy and memories of the past. They have already completed two rotations to the east of our country. They are extraordinary warriors, deepest gratitude to them! We will continue to work on further improving their logistics," the lieutenant general said.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Commander Naiev, more than 500,000 anti-tank mines have been installed in the directions of the Russian army's likely offensive from the north.