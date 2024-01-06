Record Number Of Companies Went Bankrupt In Last Six Years In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva

In 2023, more than 55,000 companies closed in France, which is the highest figure since 2017.

This was stated in the report published on the website of the Bank of France, Azernews reports.

"In 2023, the number of bankrupts increased to 55,492 by the end of December," the document noted.

This indicator is calculated based on the average number of cases of bankruptcy and liquidation of private enterprises in the last 12 months. According to the graph provided in the report, this indicator was higher in August 2017 and until December 2008. The Bank of France noted that the current level does not exceed the average (59,342) between 2010 and 2019. It was half of what it is now during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

In most cases, we are talking about small and medium-sized enterprises (55,435) with up to 250 employees. At the same time, the number of medium and large companies with more than 250 employees that closed last year reached 57, which is twice as much as compared to the previous year.