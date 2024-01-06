Record Number Of Companies Went Bankrupt In Last Six Years In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva
In 2023, more than 55,000 companies closed in France, which is
the highest figure since 2017.
This was stated in the report published on the website of the
Bank of France, Azernews reports.
"In 2023, the number of bankrupts increased to 55,492 by the end
of December," the document noted.
This indicator is calculated based on the average number of
cases of bankruptcy and liquidation of private enterprises in the
last 12 months. According to the graph provided in the report, this
indicator was higher in August 2017 and until December 2008. The
Bank of France noted that the current level does not exceed the
average (59,342) between 2010 and 2019. It was half of what it is
now during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).
In most cases, we are talking about small and medium-sized
enterprises (55,435) with up to 250 employees. At the same time,
the number of medium and large companies with more than 250
employees that closed last year reached 57, which is twice as much
as compared to the previous year.
