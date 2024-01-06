Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry And Military Prosecutor's Office Sign Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The joint action plan was signed between the Ministry of Defense
and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan
to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline and prevent
crimes in the Azerbaijan Army during 2024, Azernews reports, citing
the ministry.
According to the plan, the time, venue, and the responsible
persons for joint activities to be held during 2024 were
determined.
At the meetings to be conducted with servicemen during 2024 in
the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military
units, including special educational institutions of the Defense
Ministry, relevant activities, aimed at improving the legal
knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and law,
as well as resolving existing problems, will be held.
