Kritika Kamra's 2024 Motto: Will Write My Own Script

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has revealed that the year 2024 began on a 'calm and restorative' note, and shared that this year she will be doing whatever she wants, evolving at her own pace, moving mindfully, with authenticity and courage.

The actress is known for her works in 'Bheed', 'Hush Hush', 'Tandav', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2' and many other projects.

Taking to Instagram, Kritika, who has 1.7 million followers shared her holiday album, and it is full of serenity and peace.

The string of photos shows Kritika posing for a mirror selfie in a red floral bathing gown, flaunting her bare skin. There is also a glimpse of a cottage in a forest, a video which features her taking a stroll in the forest lanes, natural beauty and a glimpse of the diva taking the sun bath.

There is also a photo of the 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' actress swimming in a pool.

The post was given a geotag of“Netravali Wild Life Sanctuary”, which is located in South Eastern Goa.

The actress penned a long note along with the pictures, which read as:“This year started with a calm, restorative, do-nothing, go-nowhere, meet-nobody kinda getaway for me. 'Forest bathing' or what the Japanese call 'Shinin Yoku' is a cool sounding simple concept. It's an escape to the jungle where you walk in the woods, soak up the sun and fresh scent of nature, wake up to birdsong and open your senses to things around you. (Things totally normal and part of regular life back in my hometown, my parents will laugh at me).”

“I'm back to the city and the grind with a tan, some usual holiday guilt, and a lot of plans for this year... well, this month actually. But the little (very) time I spent away from my phone and with my thoughts has given me an idea of what I want 2024 to be like,” said Kritika in her post.

Talking about the New Year motto, the diva further said:“This year is going to be about doing what the hell I want, when I want...Evolve at my own pace, move mindfully, with authenticity and courage. I'm not interested in what l "should" be doing to be successful. I will write my own script and edit it as many times as needed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the period crime thriller 'Bambai Meri Jaan', which stars Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur.

It is a sneak into post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime.

She next has 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' and 'For Your Eyes Only'.

