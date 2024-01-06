Formula E Cancels Hyderabad E-Prix

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Formula E has announced cancellation of second Formula E race in India, which was scheduled in Hyderabad next month and has also given notice to Telangana authorities for breach of contract

It announced an update to the Season 10 race calendar with the cancellation of the Hyderabad race (Round 4) scheduled for February 10.

The announcement was made after a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD of the Telangana government not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023.

Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO's rights in that regard are reserved, FEO said.

The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only official FIA World Championship event in India in 2024 and was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.

Other host cities confirmed on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10 include Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London. The season begins next Saturday, 13 January, with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana which means that will not happen,” said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:“It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications. Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”

The decision not to host the Formula E race was taken after a change of guard in Telangana last month.

The maiden race was held in February last year when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government took the initiative to bring the motorsport to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad had become the first Indian city to host the prestigious race. The 2.8-km track, featuring a total of 18 turns, has been laid alongside Hussain Sagar Lake, using the existing roads for vehicular traffic.

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers had participated in the race.

