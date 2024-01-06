Aamir Khan Made Sure The Women Of His Family Wore Nauvari Sarees For Ira’S Wedding

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose daughter Ira Khan is set to take pheras with Nupur Shikhare on January 8, is doing everything that the groom's family has asked for during the wedding festivities.

The 'Dangal' actor is leaving no stone unturned to make sure all the traditions and rituals are celebrated to the hilt, just the way the groom's family wants. The actor is overseeing the intricacies of Maharashtrian pre-wedding rituals, following authentic traditions.

As per a source Aamir decided to celebrate the shagun ki mehendi and Haldi ceremony together with the groom's family. He made sure that the women of his family wore the traditional Nauvari Sarees just as the Shikhare women did.

Aamir reached Udaipur on Friday along with his son Azad. Nupur and Ira left for Udaipur early in the morning on Friday. The couple are set to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The festivities will take place from January 8 to 10.

The wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions.

The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13. The who's who of Bollywood including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to attend the reception.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

--IANS

aa/kvd