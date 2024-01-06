Incase To Relaunch Microsoft-Branded PC Accessories This Year

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 6 (IANS) Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and PC accessories will return to life as Incase, a leading global design-driven carry and protection brand, has announced it will re-launch products from the Microsoft accessories portfolio this year.

Onward Brands, the parent company of Incase, has licensed rights and associated intellectual property from the Microsoft accessories portfolio.

The deal includes manufacturing components of well known Microsoft accessories, ensuring that the products stay true to the favourites that consumers enjoy and trust.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incase will manufacture and distribute a broad suite of Microsoft accessory products including keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets and speakers.

"We are thrilled to license design and technology from the Microsoft accessory portfolio and to strategically expand our lineup of consumer tech solutions to include PC accessories," said Marshall Clark, Onward General Manager, Productivity Business Unit.

Best-selling products such as the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Modern Mobile Mouse, Wireless Desktop 850, and Modern Webcam will be marketed under the Incase brand as“Designed by Microsoft.”

In addition to these existing products, Incase will debut a new ergonomic keyboard under the "Designed by Microsoft" designation.

“We look forward to building on the more than 30 years of outstanding product development that the Microsoft accessories business was well known for,” said Onward Brands CEO Charlie Tebele.

Brett Ostrum, CVP Microsoft Devices, said that Microsoft is excited to partner with Incase to bring Microsoft-designed PC accessories“that our customers love to market."

There are 23 products in total that will be available later this year.

--IANS

na/